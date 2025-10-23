Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council's first meeting may be held by end of 2025

    Business
    23 October, 2025
    • 18:51
    Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council's first meeting may be held by end of 2025

    Serbia's Minister of Culture Nikola Selakovic emphasized that he hopes the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between Azerbaijan and Serbia will be held by the end of 2025.

    Report informs that he made the remarks during his speech at the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

    He noted that bilateral relations have a strategic character, which was formalized with the 2013 Declaration of Strategic Partnership, the 2018 Joint Action Plan, and the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council.

    Selakovic once again invited Azerbaijan to participate in the EXPO 2027 Belgrade exhibition, which will be held in Belgrade from May to August 2027, and expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will actively participate in this exhibition.

