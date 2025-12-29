Azerbaijan sees 4-fold surge in pistachio imports from Uzbekistan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Business
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 21:20
    Azerbaijan imported 318 tons of pistachios, valued at $3.2 million, during the first 10 months of 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 20% and 26%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During the mentioned period, Azerbaijan purchased pistachios from:

    - Iran: 203 tons (+35%) worth $1.5 million (+36%);

    - Türkiye: 87.6 tons (+0.7%) worth $1.1 million (+4%);

    - Uzbekistan: 23 tons (+4 times) worth $464,600 (+5.6 times);

    - The United States: 3 tons (-86%) worth $31,600 (-85%);

    - Afghanistan: 1 ton worth $13,000 (no supply a year ago).

    In 2024, 52% of the 336 tons of pistachios imported to Azerbaijan came from Iran, while 35.4% came from Türkiye.

    Azərbaycan Özbəkistandan püstə alışını 4 dəfə artırıb
    Азербайджан в 4 раза увеличил импорт фисташек из Узбекистана

