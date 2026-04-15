Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan seeks to expand trade ties with Latvia

    Business
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 17:06
    Azerbaijan seeks to expand trade ties with Latvia

    Azerbaijan is aiming to expand and diversify its trade relations with Latvia, according to Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, Report informs.

    Speaking at the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha, Mammadov said there is significant potential for increasing and diversifying trade between the two countries.

    He noted that business forums, information exchange on export products, and participation in international exhibitions would play an important role in strengthening business ties. He also highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor as a reliable route connecting Europe with Central Asia and China, inviting partners to make use of its opportunities.

    The minister added that cooperation in food security and agriculture could be further expanded, stressing that global food security remains a major challenge.

    He also underlined Azerbaijan's focus on digital and "green transformation" in agriculture, noting that Latvia's experience in livestock, dairy farming, and forestry is of interest, and that cooperation in these areas has broad potential.

    According to Mammadov, Azerbaijan imported $10.4 million worth of agricultural and processed food products from Latvia in 2025, mainly dairy products, sugar syrups, and fish products. In the same period, Azerbaijan's exports to Latvia amounted to $3.1 million, primarily hazelnuts, alcoholic beverages, and fresh fruits.

    Majnun Mammadov agriculture Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission Shusha Latvia trade
    Məcnun Məmmədov: "Latviya ilə ticarət əlaqələrini genişləndirmək niyyətindəyik"
    Меджнун Мамедов: Азербайджан намерен расширять сотрудничество с Латвией

    Latest News

    23:56

    Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:51

    UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration plan

    Other countries
    23:37

    Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operations

    Other countries
    23:15

    Iran insists on Pakistan venue for talks with US

    Foreign policy
    23:03

    UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12M

    Other countries
    22:50

    Erdogan invites Canada PM to NATO, COP31 summits

    Region
    22:37

    China to send 58 tonnes of medical aid to Iran

    Region
    22:23

    Paris hosts exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    21:58

    Italy pledges 30M euros in aid to war-hit Sudan

    Other countries
    All News Feed