Azerbaijan seeks to expand trade ties with Latvia

Azerbaijan is aiming to expand and diversify its trade relations with Latvia, according to Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, Report informs.

Speaking at the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha, Mammadov said there is significant potential for increasing and diversifying trade between the two countries.

He noted that business forums, information exchange on export products, and participation in international exhibitions would play an important role in strengthening business ties. He also highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor as a reliable route connecting Europe with Central Asia and China, inviting partners to make use of its opportunities.

The minister added that cooperation in food security and agriculture could be further expanded, stressing that global food security remains a major challenge.

He also underlined Azerbaijan's focus on digital and "green transformation" in agriculture, noting that Latvia's experience in livestock, dairy farming, and forestry is of interest, and that cooperation in these areas has broad potential.

According to Mammadov, Azerbaijan imported $10.4 million worth of agricultural and processed food products from Latvia in 2025, mainly dairy products, sugar syrups, and fish products. In the same period, Azerbaijan's exports to Latvia amounted to $3.1 million, primarily hazelnuts, alcoholic beverages, and fresh fruits.