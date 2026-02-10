Azerbaijan's spending on auto imports from Türkiye falls by over 27%
Business
- 10 February, 2026
- 16:51
In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported automotive industry products worth $4.596 million from Türkiye, representing a 27.4% decrease year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.
During the month, Türkiye's total automotive industry exports grew by 2.2% YoY, reaching $3.062 billion.
Germany was the largest importer of these products from Türkiye, with $490.007 million (up 6.1% YoY), followed by France with $311.036 million (down 4.9% YoY), and Spain with $291.741 million (up 14.2% YoY).
Latest News
18:29
France's Macron to participate in New Delhi AI summit during India visit next weekOther countries
18:14
Photo
Limited-format meeting between Ilham Aliyev and JD Vance kicks offForeign policy
18:08
Photo
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for US Vice President JD VanceForeign policy
17:58
Azerbaijan begins importing strawberries from USBusiness
17:44
43% of business loans in Azerbaijan fully securedFinance
17:42
Photo
US Vice President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visitForeign policy
17:30
Azerbaijani lawmakers meet with Mexico's Chamber of Deputies speakerForeign policy
17:27
Death toll from ferry disaster in Philippines exceeds 50Other countries
17:07