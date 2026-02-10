Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan's spending on auto imports from Türkiye falls by over 27%

    Business
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 16:51
    Azerbaijan's spending on auto imports from Türkiye falls by over 27%

    In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported automotive industry products worth $4.596 million from Türkiye, representing a 27.4% decrease year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

    During the month, Türkiye's total automotive industry exports grew by 2.2% YoY, reaching $3.062 billion.

    Germany was the largest importer of these products from Türkiye, with $490.007 million (up 6.1% YoY), followed by France with $311.036 million (down 4.9% YoY), and Spain with $291.741 million (up 14.2% YoY).

    Azerbaijan automotive industry imports Turkiye Türkiye Exporters Assembly
    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən avtomobil sənayesi məhsullarının idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 27 %-dən çox azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил расходы на импорт продукции автопрома из Турции

    Latest News

    18:29

    France's Macron to participate in New Delhi AI summit during India visit next week

    Other countries
    18:14
    Photo

    Limited-format meeting between Ilham Aliyev and JD Vance kicks off

    Foreign policy
    18:08
    Photo

    Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for US Vice President JD Vance

    Foreign policy
    17:58

    Azerbaijan begins importing strawberries from US

    Business
    17:44

    43% of business loans in Azerbaijan fully secured

    Finance
    17:42
    Photo

    US Vice President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Foreign policy
    17:30

    Azerbaijani lawmakers meet with Mexico's Chamber of Deputies speaker

    Foreign policy
    17:27

    Death toll from ferry disaster in Philippines exceeds 50

    Other countries
    17:07

    AIIB approves $180 million loan to expand Baku metro

    Finance
    All News Feed