Azerbaijan's spending on auto imports from Türkiye falls by over 27%

In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported automotive industry products worth $4.596 million from Türkiye, representing a 27.4% decrease year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

During the month, Türkiye's total automotive industry exports grew by 2.2% YoY, reaching $3.062 billion.

Germany was the largest importer of these products from Türkiye, with $490.007 million (up 6.1% YoY), followed by France with $311.036 million (down 4.9% YoY), and Spain with $291.741 million (up 14.2% YoY).