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    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rise 20.5% to $3.2 billion

    Business
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 13:30
    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rise 20.5% to $3.2 billion

    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports, excluding non-monetary gold, increased by 20.5% year-on-year to $3.2 billion in January-September 2026, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    The value of non-oil and gas exports reached $372.8 million in September alone, up 50.2% compared with the same month last year.

    During the first nine months of the year, exports of food products increased by 17.2% to $78.8 million, while exports of non-food products, excluding non-monetary gold, rose by 47.8% to $267.5 million.

    According to the report, several product categories recorded significant export growth during the reporting period. The value of exports of sugar and sugar confectionery increased 2.4-fold, or by 136.8%. Exports of aluminum and related products rose by 41%, while exports of articles made of ferrous metals grew by 32.2%.

    Exports of animal and vegetable fats and oils increased by 31.6%, copper and related products by 21.7%, cotton fiber by 16.6%, coffee and tea by 13%, edible fruits by 12.5%, vegetables by 9.4%, and ferrous metals by 8.5%.

    Agricultural exports rose by 16.5% year-on-year to $776.8 million in January-September. Exports of agro-industrial products increased by 28.6% to $299.7 million.

    Combined exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products grew by 19.6% to approximately $1.08 billion during the reporting period.

    Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Non-oil and gas exports
    Azərbaycan qeyri-neft-qaz ixracını 20 %-dən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил ненефтегазовый экспорт более чем на 20%
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