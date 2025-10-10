Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports grow almost 8%

The value of Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports increased by 7.7% in January-September 2019 compared to the same period last year, reaching $2.6 billion, Report informs referring to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

Over the past year, the value of the country's food exports increased by 20.5%, reaching $841.4 million.

During the reporting period, the export value of sugar increased by 46.9%, fruits and vegetables by 31.3%, chemical products by 22%, cotton yarn by 12.5%, tea by 3.3%, aluminum and aluminum products by 2.6%, and ferrous metals and ferrous metal products by 1%.

Over the year, the export value of agricultural products increased by 27.8% to $667.1 million, agro-industrial products by $233.1 million, and agricultural and agro-industrial products overall by 19.2% to $900.2 million.