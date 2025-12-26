Azerbaijan's Karabakh-made goods may enter Türkiye tax-free

A list has been determined for certain goods produced in Azerbaijan's liberated territories that may be exported to Türkiye under preferential terms, Gulizar Yavas, Chief Trade Counselor of Türkiye's Embassy in Azerbaijan, has said, as quoted by Report.

Speaking at the event titled Access to the Turkish Market: Export, Legal and Practical Aspects held in Baku, Yavas explained that the arrangement is based on a special unilateral agreement:

"This concession may involve partial or full exemption from taxes. Since it is a special agreement, you cannot find it in the open sources. However, if those present here have an investment in Karabakh or have a product produced in Karabakh that you can document as originating from Karabakh, you can learn from our consultancy whether it is on the list and if there are opportunities to send it to Türkiye tax-free."