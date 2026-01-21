Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover rises in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan carried out foreign trade operations worth $49.4 billion with other countries, which represents a 3.8% increase compared with 2024, according to data from the State Customs Committee, Report informs.

Exports accounted for $25.04 billion of the total foreign trade turnover, while imports amounted to $24.38 billion, showing a noticeable shift in trade dynamics, as exports fell by 5.7% over the year and imports, by contrast, increased significantly by 15.8%.

As a result of these developments, Azerbaijan recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $663 million, although this surplus was 8.3 times lower than the figure reported in the previous year.