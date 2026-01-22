Azerbaijan represented at II International Black Sea Forum Rize Ayder

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan's State Tax Service (STS) is represented at the 2nd International Black Sea Forum Rize Ayder in Türkiye, Report informs referring to the agency.

    This forum is considered an important initiative contributing to the development of the Black Sea and Eurasian region as a stronger, more competitive, and more integrated space in energy security and economics.

    The event, under the slogan "Energy, Global Security, and Diplomacy," included extensive discussions on regional and global energy competition, sustainable development, energy diplomacy, and prospects for strategic cooperation in the region.

    In addition to Türkiye, the forum was attended by government officials from Russia, China, Pakistan, India, South Korea, and other countries, international experts, and representatives of the scientific community, civil society, and the private sector.

    Mirali Kazimov, deputy head of the STS Training Center, spoke at the event. He also held meetings with the heads and delegations of several foreign universities. The sides discussed opportunities for State Tax Service staff to undertake internships at foreign universities, professional development, joint research, and other issues.

    For active participation in the forum, the Organizing Committee awarded the State Tax Service a certificate of appreciation.

    Azərbaycan II Beynəlxalq Qara dəniz Rize Ayder Forumunda təmsil olunub
    Азербайджан представлен на II Международном Черноморском форуме Rize Ayder

