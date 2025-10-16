Azerbaijan posts almost threefold decline in foreign trade surplus
Business
- 16 October, 2025
- 11:51
In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $35.376 billion, marking a 2.5% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.
Of the total trade turnover, $18.606 billion fell to exports, while $16.769 billion fell to imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 6.3%, whereas imports rose by 14.5%.
Consequently, there was a surplus of more than $1.837 billion in Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover, representing a 2.8-fold drop year-on-year.
Latest News
12:59
Number of families resettled in Khojavand may reach 1,500 by end of 2025Infrastructure
12:58
Azerbaijan triples its petroleum coke export revenuesEnergy
12:57
Azerbaijani company to build canned food plant in UzbekistanBusiness
12:50
Photo
President accepts credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of Netherlands to AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:47
US military helicopters make emergency landings in western Japan airportOther countries
12:46
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev receives Executive Director of UN Human Settlements ProgrammeForeign policy
12:40
Impeached president confirms he fled Madagascar at weekendOther countries
12:14
Azerbaijan's budget revenues from state property leases to increase in 2026Finance
12:11