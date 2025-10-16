Azerbaijan posts almost threefold decline in foreign trade surplus

In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $35.376 billion, marking a 2.5% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

Of the total trade turnover, $18.606 billion fell to exports, while $16.769 billion fell to imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 6.3%, whereas imports rose by 14.5%.

Consequently, there was a surplus of more than $1.837 billion in Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover, representing a 2.8-fold drop year-on-year.