Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan posts almost threefold decline in foreign trade surplus

    Business
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 11:51
    Azerbaijan posts almost threefold decline in foreign trade surplus

    In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $35.376 billion, marking a 2.5% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

    Of the total trade turnover, $18.606 billion fell to exports, while $16.769 billion fell to imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 6.3%, whereas imports rose by 14.5%.

    Consequently, there was a surplus of more than $1.837 billion in Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover, representing a 2.8-fold drop year-on-year.

    Azerbaijan foreign trade turnover surplus State Customs Committee exports imports
    Azərbaycanın xarici ticarət dövriyyəsinin müsbət saldosu 3 dəfəyə yaxın azalıb
    Положительное сальдо внешней торговли Азербайджана сократилось почти втрое

    Latest News

    12:59

    Number of families resettled in Khojavand may reach 1,500 by end of 2025

    Infrastructure
    12:58

    Azerbaijan triples its petroleum coke export revenues

    Energy
    12:57

    Azerbaijani company to build canned food plant in Uzbekistan

    Business
    12:50
    Photo

    President accepts credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of Netherlands to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:47

    US military helicopters make emergency landings in western Japan airport

    Other countries
    12:46
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Executive Director of UN Human Settlements Programme

    Foreign policy
    12:40

    Impeached president confirms he fled Madagascar at weekend

    Other countries
    12:14

    Azerbaijan's budget revenues from state property leases to increase in 2026

    Finance
    12:11

    Emin Huseynov: About 100,000 people to be settled in Azerbaijan's Aghdam by 2040

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed