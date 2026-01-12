Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

    Other countries
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 15:10
    Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

    Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide is on a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Pleased to welcome Espen Barth Eide to Kyiv on this cold winter day. Ukraine and Norway are close allies with centuries of shared history.

    We started with honouring the memory of our fallen defenders, who gave their lives to defend Ukraine and our shared values.

    Today, we will discuss our mutually beneficial cooperation, peace efforts, Ukraine's defense and resilience. Grateful to Norway for its support," reads the post.

    Norway Ukraine Espen Barth Eide Andrii Sybiha
    Norveçin xarici işlər naziri Kiyevdədir
    В Киев прибыл глава МИД Норвегии

    Latest News

    15:23

    Iran says communication lines with US are open

    Region
    15:10

    Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

    Other countries
    15:02

    Azerbaijan reduces oil exports by over 5%

    Energy
    14:43

    Number of marriages, divorces in Azerbaijan down in 2025

    Domestic policy
    14:33

    Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance's return on funds in SOFAZ falls

    Finance
    14:26

    Georgian PM travels to UAE to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit

    Region
    14:21

    Azerbaijan starts importing pepper from another two countries

    Business
    14:11

    Zelenskyy proposes Ukrainian parliament extend martial law for 90 days

    Region
    14:06
    Photo

    Azerbaijani minister of agriculture meets with Israeli counterpart

    Finance
    All News Feed