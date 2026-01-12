Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide is on a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, wrote on X, Report informs.

"Pleased to welcome Espen Barth Eide to Kyiv on this cold winter day. Ukraine and Norway are close allies with centuries of shared history.

We started with honouring the memory of our fallen defenders, who gave their lives to defend Ukraine and our shared values.

Today, we will discuss our mutually beneficial cooperation, peace efforts, Ukraine's defense and resilience. Grateful to Norway for its support," reads the post.