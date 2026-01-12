Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv
Other countries
- 12 January, 2026
- 15:10
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide is on a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, wrote on X, Report informs.
"Pleased to welcome Espen Barth Eide to Kyiv on this cold winter day. Ukraine and Norway are close allies with centuries of shared history.
We started with honouring the memory of our fallen defenders, who gave their lives to defend Ukraine and our shared values.
Today, we will discuss our mutually beneficial cooperation, peace efforts, Ukraine's defense and resilience. Grateful to Norway for its support," reads the post.
Latest News
15:23
Iran says communication lines with US are openRegion
15:10
Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in KyivOther countries
15:02
Azerbaijan reduces oil exports by over 5%Energy
14:43
Number of marriages, divorces in Azerbaijan down in 2025Domestic policy
14:33
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance's return on funds in SOFAZ fallsFinance
14:26
Georgian PM travels to UAE to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week SummitRegion
14:21
Azerbaijan starts importing pepper from another two countriesBusiness
14:11
Zelenskyy proposes Ukrainian parliament extend martial law for 90 daysRegion
14:06
Photo