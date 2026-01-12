Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijan starts importing pepper from another two countries

    Business
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 14:21
    Azerbaijan starts importing pepper from another two countries

    In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 7,753 tons of peppers worth a total of $5.5 million, data from the State Statistical Committee reveals.

    According to Report's calculations based on the data, this represents a 2% decrease in value and a 3% decrease in quantity compared to the same period in 2024.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan purchased 6,980 tons (-4%) worth $4.9 million from Iran (3% less than the previous year), 771 tons (+9%) worth $566,000 from Türkiye (+14%), 2.4 tons (-32%) worth $2,100 from the Netherlands (-24%), 0.2 tons worth $1,900 from Thailand (there were no supplies a year ago), and 0.02 tons worth $400 from Argentina.

    For the first time in 14 years of available foreign trade statistics (since 2011), Azerbaijan also imported peppers from Japan, totaling 0.01 tons worth $100, as well as from Argentina.

    pepper imports Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan daha iki ölkədən bibər tədarük etməyə başlayıb
    Азербайджан начал импорт перца из Аргентины

    Latest News

    15:23

    Iran says communication lines with US are open

    Region
    15:10

    Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

    Other countries
    15:02

    Azerbaijan reduces oil exports by over 5%

    Energy
    14:43

    Number of marriages, divorces in Azerbaijan down in 2025

    Domestic policy
    14:33

    Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance's return on funds in SOFAZ falls

    Finance
    14:26

    Georgian PM travels to UAE to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit

    Region
    14:21

    Azerbaijan starts importing pepper from another two countries

    Business
    14:11

    Zelenskyy proposes Ukrainian parliament extend martial law for 90 days

    Region
    14:06
    Photo

    Azerbaijani minister of agriculture meets with Israeli counterpart

    Finance
    All News Feed