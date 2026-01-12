Azerbaijan starts importing pepper from another two countries

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 7,753 tons of peppers worth a total of $5.5 million, data from the State Statistical Committee reveals.

According to Report's calculations based on the data, this represents a 2% decrease in value and a 3% decrease in quantity compared to the same period in 2024.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan purchased 6,980 tons (-4%) worth $4.9 million from Iran (3% less than the previous year), 771 tons (+9%) worth $566,000 from Türkiye (+14%), 2.4 tons (-32%) worth $2,100 from the Netherlands (-24%), 0.2 tons worth $1,900 from Thailand (there were no supplies a year ago), and 0.02 tons worth $400 from Argentina.

For the first time in 14 years of available foreign trade statistics (since 2011), Azerbaijan also imported peppers from Japan, totaling 0.01 tons worth $100, as well as from Argentina.