Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 91,000 barrels per day in 2025
- 12 January, 2026
- 15:36
Daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 62,400 tons or 460,000 barrels in 2025, Report informs, referring to the country's Energy Ministry.
Additionally, the country produced an average of 13,500 tons or 111,000 barrels of condensate last year.
Overall, Azerbaijan's oil production (including condensate) averaged 75,900 tons or 571,000 barrels per day.
Within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement, Azerbaijan's oil production quota for the current year was 551,000 barrels per day. This means that Azerbaijan fell behind the OPEC+ quota by 91,000 barrels per day.
