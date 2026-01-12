Azerbaijan supplied 0.5BCM of gas to Syria in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 0.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Syria, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy's operational data for 2025.

According to the ministry, overall natural gas exports from Azerbaijan in 2025 amounted to 25.2 billion cubic meters, remaining at the same level as the previous year.

In the reporting year, Azerbaijan supplied 12.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, a decrease of 0.1 billion cubic meters, or 0.8%, compared to the 2024 figure.

Gas supplies to Türkiye reached 9.6 billion cubic meters (a decrease of 0.3 billion cubic meters, or 3%), and to Georgia, 2.3 billion cubic meters (a decrease of 0.1 billion cubic meters, or 4.2%). The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) transported approximately 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye, equal to 2024 levels.

Azerbaijan began gas supplies to Syria in August 2025.