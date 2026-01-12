Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Region
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 14:26
    Georgian PM travels to UAE to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit

    Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, has left for the UAE to participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit, hosted by the United Arab Emirates from January 13 to 15, Report informs via GPB.

    According to the press service of the Government Administration, as part of the summit program, the head of the government is scheduled to deliver a speech at a dedicated panel discussion centered on the Middle Corridor – Connecting Europe and Asia through Energy.

    During his visit, Irakli Kobakhidze will also hold meetings with representatives of major investment firms.

    The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit, which focuses on cooperation, investment, and innovation, brings together heads of state and government, business leaders, young innovators, and politicians from around the world.

    Gürcüstanın Baş naziri BƏƏ-yə səfərə gedib
    Премьер Грузии отправился с визитом в ОАЭ

