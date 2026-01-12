Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance's return on funds in SOFAZ falls

    Finance
    12 January, 2026
    • 14:33
    Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance's return on funds in SOFAZ falls

    As of October 1, 2025, the amount of funds transferred by the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan to the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) for management amounted to 11.1 million manats ($6.5 million), reads the Chamber Accounts' statement on SOFAZ's budget for the current year, Report informs.

    According to the document, this figure has decreased by 2.15 times compared to January 1, 2025.

    Over the first nine months, the Ministry of Finance's return on funds amounted to $1.1 million, or 3.3%. For comparison, for the same period last year, the return reached $27.7 million, or 5.4%.

    As of the reporting date, SOFAZ managed $0.1 million in undisclosed funds, as well as $11 million from the Budget Guarantee Fund.

    Maliyyə Nazirliyi ARDNF-ə idarəetməyə verdiyi vəsaitlərin məbləğini kəskin azaldıb
    Доходность средств Минфина Азербайджана в ГНФАР снизилась до 3,3%

