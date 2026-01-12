Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance's return on funds in SOFAZ falls
Finance
- 12 January, 2026
- 14:33
As of October 1, 2025, the amount of funds transferred by the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan to the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) for management amounted to 11.1 million manats ($6.5 million), reads the Chamber Accounts' statement on SOFAZ's budget for the current year, Report informs.
According to the document, this figure has decreased by 2.15 times compared to January 1, 2025.
Over the first nine months, the Ministry of Finance's return on funds amounted to $1.1 million, or 3.3%. For comparison, for the same period last year, the return reached $27.7 million, or 5.4%.
As of the reporting date, SOFAZ managed $0.1 million in undisclosed funds, as well as $11 million from the Budget Guarantee Fund.
Latest News
15:23
Iran says communication lines with US are openRegion
15:10
Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in KyivOther countries
15:02
Azerbaijan reduces oil exports by over 5%Energy
14:43
Number of marriages, divorces in Azerbaijan down in 2025Domestic policy
14:33
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance's return on funds in SOFAZ fallsFinance
14:26
Georgian PM travels to UAE to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week SummitRegion
14:21
Azerbaijan starts importing pepper from another two countriesBusiness
14:11
Zelenskyy proposes Ukrainian parliament extend martial law for 90 daysRegion
14:06
Photo