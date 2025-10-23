Azerbaijan plans to double VAT registration threshold for simplified taxpayers

Azerbaijan intends to raise the turnover threshold that triggers VAT registration for simplified taxpayers in non-cash transactions from 200,000 to 400,000 manats ($117,647 to $235,290), Report informs, citing the 2026 draft state budget package.

According to the document, this measure is part of the 2026–2029 income policy framework and aims to support entrepreneurial activity and reduce the overall tax burden on businesses.