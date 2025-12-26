Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry reveals number of blacklisted individuals

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 18:15
    More than 2,000 people are currently included on Azerbaijan's "black list" for illegally visiting the country's territories during the period of occupation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end press conference, as quoted by Report.

    "Individuals who visited the territories of Azerbaijan during the period of occupation without permission from official Baku were included in our country's ‘black list." Those who officially appealed on this matter and apologized were removed from the list and can now visit Azerbaijan. Those who did not apologize are still on the ‘black list.' Overall, more than 2,000 people are currently on this list, and this has been recorded over a 30-year period," the minister noted.

