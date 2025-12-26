Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan sees no risks to region in TRIPP project
Foreign policy
- 26 December, 2025
- 18:59
Azerbaijan sees no threat or risk to the region from the TRIPP project, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, commenting on the statements of Russian and Iranian officials regarding the project.
Report quotes the minister as saying that TRIPP is being implemented exclusively on the territory of Armenia and involves the participation of the United States and the Armenian side.
"Therefore, questions about this should primarily be answered by the Armenian side. This is Armenia's own matter. In what form they comment on it is their issue," the minister added.
The Foreign Minister emphasized that Baku perceives TRIPP as a connectivity project and believes that it does not pose any threats or risks to the region.
