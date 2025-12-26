Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan sees no risks to region in TRIPP project

    Foreign policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 18:59
    Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan sees no risks to region in TRIPP project

    Azerbaijan sees no threat or risk to the region from the TRIPP project, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, commenting on the statements of Russian and Iranian officials regarding the project.

    Report quotes the minister as saying that TRIPP is being implemented exclusively on the territory of Armenia and involves the participation of the United States and the Armenian side.

    "Therefore, questions about this should primarily be answered by the Armenian side. This is Armenia's own matter. In what form they comment on it is their issue," the minister added.

    The Foreign Minister emphasized that Baku perceives TRIPP as a connectivity project and believes that it does not pose any threats or risks to the region.

    Jeyhun Bayramov TRIPP risks
    XİN başçısı: Azərbaycan TRİPP layihəsində region üçün hər hansı risk görmür
    Глава МИД: Азербайджан не видит рисков для региона в проекте TRIPP

    Latest News

    19:39

    Pashinyan: Armenia expects progress on borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye in 2026

    Region
    19:19

    Russia attacks one of Kharkiv's busiest roads leaving casualties, cars on fire

    Other countries
    19:05

    Baku: Release of Armenian citizens to be only within legal framework

    Foreign policy
    18:59

    Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan sees no risks to region in TRIPP project

    Foreign policy
    18:51

    Bayramov says visit to Armenia for EPC Summit not on Ilham Aliyev's schedule

    Foreign policy
    18:38

    Foreign Minister: Issue of Western Azerbaijan cannot be interpreted as territorial claim against Armenia

    Foreign policy
    18:28

    Bayramov says he could visit Armenia if Azerbaijan's interests require it

    Domestic policy
    18:18

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with elderly citizens at 'Yasha' Center

    Social security
    18:15

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry reveals number of blacklisted individuals

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed