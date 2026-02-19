Azerbaijani-Uzbek allied co-op architecture discussed in Baku

A roundtable discussion on "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan: The Architecture of Allied Cooperation" has been held at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Baku, Report informs.

Experts from Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economy and other areas, developing educational, cultural, and humanitarian ties, and further strengthening allied cooperation.

Akramjon Nematov, deputy director of the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies of Uzbekistan, noted that the parties are planning to implement a number of joint initiatives.

"We have plans to build a green corridor across the Caspian Sea, implement projects within the Silk Road, and develop transport and logistics connectivity. It is important for us to create a common platform to ensure the security of our projects and establish a center for joint resilience and cybersecurity," he emphasized.

The event was also attended by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, who noted that in recent years, relations between Baku and Tashkent have reached a qualitatively new level in a variety of areas.

"Close contact between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been established today at all levels, including at the highest level," the diplomat said, adding that this dynamic was made possible by the constant contacts between the two countries' leaders – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.