Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Former South Korean president sentenced to life imprisonment

    Other countries
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 11:20
    Former South Korean president sentenced to life imprisonment

    A South Korean court has sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life imprisonment on charges of leading an insurrection in connection with the declaration of martial law in the country in December 2024, Report informs via Yonhap News Agency.

    A court in South Korea has convicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol of leading an insurrection through his failed bid to impose martial law in 2024.

    Report informs via Yonhap that the Seoul Central District Court delivered the verdict in the first ruling on the case, saying Yoon aimed to cripple the National Assembly by sending troops to the parliamentary compound after declaring martial law.

    The court is set to hand down a sentence for Yoon following special prosecutors' recommendation of the death penalty.

    South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol insurrection criminal case
    Cənubi Koreyanın sabiq prezidenti ömürlük həbs cəzasına məhkum edilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Экс-президент Южной Кореи приговорен к пожизненному тюремному заключению - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    11:58

    Azerbaijan wins two medals at Turkic Ski Cup

    Individual sports
    11:50
    Photo

    SOCAR, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. sign agreement

    Energy
    11:22

    Germany's oil imports from Azerbaijan plummet

    Energy
    11:20

    Former South Korean president sentenced to life imprisonment

    Other countries
    11:10
    Photo

    Azerbaijani-Uzbek allied co-op architecture discussed in Baku

    Foreign policy
    10:54
    Photo

    TURKPA Secretary General meets with OSCE Secretary General

    Foreign policy
    10:52

    Algerian expert: Neocolonialism based on fear, dependence

    Foreign policy
    10:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (19.02.2026)

    Finance
    10:30

    Sename Koffi Agbodjinou: Modern technologies taking issue of colonialism to global level

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed