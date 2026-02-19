Former South Korean president sentenced to life imprisonment

A South Korean court has sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life imprisonment on charges of leading an insurrection in connection with the declaration of martial law in the country in December 2024, Report informs via Yonhap News Agency.

Report informs via Yonhap that the Seoul Central District Court delivered the verdict in the first ruling on the case, saying Yoon aimed to cripple the National Assembly by sending troops to the parliamentary compound after declaring martial law.

The court is set to hand down a sentence for Yoon following special prosecutors' recommendation of the death penalty.