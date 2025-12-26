Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Bayramov: Baku insists on equal financial support with Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 18:12
    Bayramov: Baku insists on equal financial support with Yerevan

    If the European Peace Facility decides to allocate financial assistance to Armenia, a similar amount of support should also be provided to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a year-end press conference.

    Report quotes the foreign minister as saying Azerbaijan raised this issue after the fund began allocating financial resources to Armenia.

    "Hungary took the most active position among the states on the issue of financial assistance to Azerbaijan. As a result, a decision was made to allocate €10 million to Azerbaijan through other mechanisms for demining," he said.

    The foreign minister also emphasized that Baku is aware of the European Peace Facility"s initiative to allocate €20 million to Armenia.

    "If such financial support is provided to Armenia, it must also be provided to Azerbaijan in the same amount," Bayramov stated.

    Nazir: Avropa Sülh Fondu Ermənistana yardım ayırırsa, eyni məbləğdə yardım Azərbaycana da ayrılmalıdır
    Байрамов: Баку настаивает на равной финансовой поддержке с Ереваном

