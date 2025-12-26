Russia attacks one of Kharkiv's busiest roads leaving casualties, cars on fire

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 19:19
    Russia carried out another strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv region using guided bombs, leaving casualties, Report informs via RBC Ukraine.

    Explosions were heard both in the suburbs and in the city center, according to the information.

    Preliminary information indicates the strike hit the Shevchenkivskyi district.

    It was later clarified that the impact occurred on one of Kharkiv's busiest roads. Several cars caught fire, and nearby buildings had windows shattered. People were inside the burning vehicles.

    Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Kharkiv casualties
    Rusiya Xarkovun əsas yollarından birinə hücum edib: avtomobillər yanıb, ölən və yaralananlar var
    РФ атаковала одну из самых оживленных трасс Харькова: горят машины, есть погибшие и раненые

