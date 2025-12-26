Russia attacks one of Kharkiv's busiest roads leaving casualties, cars on fire
Other countries
- 26 December, 2025
- 19:19
Russia carried out another strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv region using guided bombs, leaving casualties, Report informs via RBC Ukraine.
Explosions were heard both in the suburbs and in the city center, according to the information.
Preliminary information indicates the strike hit the Shevchenkivskyi district.
It was later clarified that the impact occurred on one of Kharkiv's busiest roads. Several cars caught fire, and nearby buildings had windows shattered. People were inside the burning vehicles.
Latest News
19:39
Pashinyan: Armenia expects progress on borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye in 2026Region
19:19
Russia attacks one of Kharkiv's busiest roads leaving casualties, cars on fireOther countries
19:05
Baku: Release of Armenian citizens to be only within legal frameworkForeign policy
18:59
Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan sees no risks to region in TRIPP projectForeign policy
18:51
Bayramov says visit to Armenia for EPC Summit not on Ilham Aliyev's scheduleForeign policy
18:38
Foreign Minister: Issue of Western Azerbaijan cannot be interpreted as territorial claim against ArmeniaForeign policy
18:28
Bayramov says he could visit Armenia if Azerbaijan's interests require itDomestic policy
18:18
Leyla Aliyeva meets with elderly citizens at 'Yasha' CenterSocial security
18:15