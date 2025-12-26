Baku: Release of Armenian citizens to be only within legal framework

Azerbaijan will act strictly within the framework of the law regarding the release of Armenian citizens on trial, accused of crimes against humanity, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, responding to journalists" questions at a briefing summarizing 2025, as quoted by Report.

"We have faced numerous calls for the release of individuals of Armenian nationality arrested in Azerbaijan. However, every state has the right to detain individuals who have committed crimes against humanity on its territory. Azerbaijan has shown significant humanism, ensuring the return to Armenia of more than ten thousand people, former members of armed groups, following counter-terrorism measures in 2023. As for the 23 individuals who are convicted or under investigation in Azerbaijan, they have committed serious crimes," the minister emphasized.

He added that decisions regarding individuals under investigation will be made strictly in accordance with the law. "Those who conduct campaigns against Azerbaijan demanding their release should understand that such actions cannot force the state to make decisions that are inconsistent with its legislation," Bayramov noted.