Leyla Aliyeva meets with elderly citizens at 'Yasha' Center
Social security
- 26 December, 2025
- 18:18
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, met with elderly citizens at the "Yasha Center" in Icherisheher, Baku.
At the center, elderly citizens engage in various activities, including handicrafts, decorative and applied arts, as well as participate in educational and cultural events.
Leyla Aliyeva had a conversation with the elderly citizens; heard poems recited by them, as well as viewed the samples crafted by the elderly people. She was also briefed on the future activities of the Center.
Latest News
19:39
Pashinyan: Armenia expects progress on borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye in 2026Region
19:19
Russia attacks one of Kharkiv's busiest roads leaving casualties, cars on fireOther countries
19:05
Baku: Release of Armenian citizens to be only within legal frameworkForeign policy
18:59
Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan sees no risks to region in TRIPP projectForeign policy
18:51
Bayramov says visit to Armenia for EPC Summit not on Ilham Aliyev's scheduleForeign policy
18:38
Foreign Minister: Issue of Western Azerbaijan cannot be interpreted as territorial claim against ArmeniaForeign policy
18:28
Bayramov says he could visit Armenia if Azerbaijan's interests require itDomestic policy
18:18
Leyla Aliyeva meets with elderly citizens at 'Yasha' CenterSocial security
18:15