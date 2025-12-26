Leyla Aliyeva meets with elderly citizens at 'Yasha' Center

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, met with elderly citizens at the "Yasha Center" in Icherisheher, Baku.

At the center, elderly citizens engage in various activities, including handicrafts, decorative and applied arts, as well as participate in educational and cultural events.

Leyla Aliyeva had a conversation with the elderly citizens; heard poems recited by them, as well as viewed the samples crafted by the elderly people. She was also briefed on the future activities of the Center.