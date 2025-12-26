Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Bayramov says he could visit Armenia if Azerbaijan's interests require it

    Domestic policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 18:28
    Bayramov says he could visit Armenia if Azerbaijan's interests require it

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said he could visit Armenia if necessary.

    According to Report, speaking at a year-end press conference, the minister said if a meeting or an event concerning Azerbaijan's national interests is held, he would be ready to visit Armenia.

    Ceyhun Bayramov: Ermənistana səfər edə bilərəm
    Байрамов допускает визит в Армению, если этого потребуют интересы Азербайджана

