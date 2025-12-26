Bayramov says he could visit Armenia if Azerbaijan's interests require it
Domestic policy
- 26 December, 2025
- 18:28
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said he could visit Armenia if necessary.
According to Report, speaking at a year-end press conference, the minister said if a meeting or an event concerning Azerbaijan's national interests is held, he would be ready to visit Armenia.
