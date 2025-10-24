Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Azerbaijan mulls expanding co-op with OTS in transport, technology

    Business
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 11:43
    Azerbaijan mulls expanding co-op with OTS in transport, technology

    Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev as part of the 2nd meeting of the ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of the OTS countries, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), we were pleased to meet with Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the OTS. Our discussions focused on the Organization's growing role on the global stage, its cooperation with Azerbaijan, and the expansion of joint initiatives among member states in such priority areas as the application of modern technologies, development of innovative solutions, and advancement of transport, logistics, and transit connectivity," Jabbarov wrote on X.

    Mikayil Jabbarov OTS Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan TDT ilə birgə fəaliyyətin genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил расширение взаимодействия с ОТГ в транспорте и технологиях

    Latest News

    12:00

    Minister: Azerbaijan ready to support co-op between courts, arbitration centers

    Foreign policy
    11:47

    Chairman: Justice isn't concentrated in single place in democratic society

    Domestic policy
    11:43

    Azerbaijan mulls expanding co-op with OTS in transport, technology

    Business
    11:36

    Plenary meeting of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis kicks off

    Milli Majlis
    11:33

    Trump denies reports he sent B-1 bombers near Venezuela

    Other countries
    11:29
    Photo

    International event marks opening of Arbitration Center in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:23

    Charles Michel: Arbitration must remain apolitical and fair

    Foreign policy
    11:18
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in GFTN Tbilisi Finance Summit

    Finance
    11:12
    Video

    Euronews: Azerbaijan pursuing own active urbanization policy

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed