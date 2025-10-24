Azerbaijan mulls expanding co-op with OTS in transport, technology

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev as part of the 2nd meeting of the ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of the OTS countries, Report informs.

"Within the framework of the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), we were pleased to meet with Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the OTS. Our discussions focused on the Organization's growing role on the global stage, its cooperation with Azerbaijan, and the expansion of joint initiatives among member states in such priority areas as the application of modern technologies, development of innovative solutions, and advancement of transport, logistics, and transit connectivity," Jabbarov wrote on X.