Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia and Finland sign several MoUs
- 21 October, 2025
- 19:45
Today in Baku, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland signed 11 memorandums of understanding within the framework of the business forum Central Baltic - Azerbaijan, Report informs.
Three documents each were signed by Caspian Energy Club, National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK), and Nordic Business Community Azerbaijan with the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Satakunta University of Applied Sciences, and the Embassy of Estonia in Azerbaijan.
At the event, memorandums of understanding were also signed between Finnish EnergiaVFX and Azerbaijani RogVFX, Estonian Fleetguru and Azerbaijani Axiom.
