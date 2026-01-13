Azerbaijan, Italy to hold 65 events in 2026-2027

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Azerbaijan and Italy will hold 65 joint events in 18 areas in 2026-2027, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijani-Italian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku, Report informs.

    He added that political consultations between the two countries will also be held today: "All this demonstrates that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are at a strategic level."

    Azərbaycan və İtaliya 2026-2027-ci illərdə 65 tədbir həyata keçirəcək
    Азербайджан и Италия проведут 65 мероприятий в 2026-2027 годах

