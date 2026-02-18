Central Azeri platform produced 157M tons of oil to date

A total of 157 million tons of oil have been produced from the Central Azeri platform at the Azeri‑Chirag‑Gunashli (ACG) field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, since the commissioning of the platform.

According to Report, citing BP‑Azerbaijan, today marks 21 years since the first oil was produced from the Central Azeri platform.

On February 18, 2005, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the newly constructed Central Azeri production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform and officially celebrated the start of full‑scale development of the ACG field with the first oil output.

The Central Azeri, an offshore PDQ platform, is located about 100 kilometers east of Baku in the Caspian Sea, at a water depth of approximately 128 meters. Commissioned in February 2005, it was built to produce oil from the central part of the Azeri field. In addition, a compressor and water‑injection platform (C&WP) was installed at Central Azeri and connected by a bridge to the PDQ platform, forming a large offshore complex that includes facilities for living, drilling, production, processing, compression, and injection of gas, water, and drilling cuttings into the reservoir.

Central Azeri facilities include a PDQ platform with 48 well slots, a 30-inch subsea oil pipeline from the platform to the Sangachal terminal, a 28-inch gas pipeline to the Sangachal terminal, and expansion of the existing onshore Sangachal terminal.

Total production from the Central Azeri platform averaged 90,000 barrels per day during 2025.