Kushkumbayev: C6 format qualitatively expands potential of Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 10:54
    Azerbaijan's accession to the Central Asian consultative meetings (C6 format) as a full participant significantly expands the region's potential and adds a new strategic dimension to cooperation, Sanat Kushkumbayev, chief researcher at the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Studies, said on a panel at the international conference "C6: One Region, Shared Future – Enhancing Strategic Dialogue" in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that with the expansion of the format, the region is no longer solely an intracontinental region.

    "Our region is no longer solely an intracontinental region and is gaining a direct link between the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and the Mediterranean," Kushkumbayev noted.

    The expert also emphasized that the US can facilitate the coordination of the region's industrial policy.

    "This could manifest itself, for example, in the harmonization of standards, joint access to foreign markets, and enhancing our collective bargaining power in dialogue with the European Union, China, the countries of the Middle East, South Asia, and others," he added.

