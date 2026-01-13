Azerbaijan, Italy sign protocol at 6th Intergovernmental Commission meeting
Business
- 13 January, 2026
- 13:11
A protocol of the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission has been signed in Baku, Report informs.
The document was signed on behalf of Azerbaijan by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and on behalf of Italy by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli.
In addition, the meeting approved an Action Plan for 2026–2027, which envisages the implementation of 65 measures across 18 areas of cooperation.
The 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation took place in Baku on the same day, focusing on expanding bilateral economic and sectoral collaboration.
Latest News
14:24
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Gozlukorpu' Hydroelectric Power Plant in Aghdara districtEnergy
14:08
Serbia's Vucic expects sale contract for NIS oil firm by MarchEnergy
13:58
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Tartar Electromechanical Plant after reconstruction - UPDATEDDomestic policy
13:50
Defense minister: Armenia allocates over $390M for defense industry developmentRegion
13:40
Ice closes Vienna airport, disrupts flights in PragueOther countries
13:32
President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Chapar Village, Aghdara districtOther
13:23
Reza Pahlavi: Iran prepares plan for power transitionRegion
13:11
Photo
Azerbaijan, Italy sign protocol at 6th Intergovernmental Commission meetingBusiness
13:00