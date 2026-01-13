Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Azerbaijan, Italy sign protocol at 6th Intergovernmental Commission meeting

    Business
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 13:11
    Azerbaijan, Italy sign protocol at 6th Intergovernmental Commission meeting

    A protocol of the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission has been signed in Baku, Report informs.

    The document was signed on behalf of Azerbaijan by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and on behalf of Italy by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli.

    In addition, the meeting approved an Action Plan for 2026–2027, which envisages the implementation of 65 measures across 18 areas of cooperation.

    The 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation took place in Baku on the same day, focusing on expanding bilateral economic and sectoral collaboration.

    Azərbaycan və İtaliya arasında sənəd imzalanıb
    Азербайджан и Италия подписали два документа по итогам VI заседания межправкомиссии

