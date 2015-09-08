Azerbaijan negotiate to limit duty-free threshold of e-commerce

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has completed works on the installation of new scanners at customs checkpoints Boyuk Kesik and Yalama.Report informs, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said.

According to him, such devices are installed on the majority of customs check points:

"Works on the installation of large scanners are nearing completion. Now, the equipment installed on railway stations Boyuk Kesik and Yalama.This equipment has already been installed at the main customs checkpoints, through which loads are passed."

A. Aliyev also clarified the issue of the discharge of the duties of the SCC in connection with the budgeted next year's low energy prices:"Our duty is to meet predictions to raise funds in the budget. However, there is a certain difficulty.For example, duties are not charged on certain goods of free economic zones and CIS countries.Some products are not subject to VAT.This creates some difficulties."

Chairman of the Committee also noted that negotiations to lower the threshold duty-free e-commerce continues:"We made proposals regarding mobile phones.This issue was also raised by the Russian side at the meeting of the Council of Heads of customs bodies of CIS countries.

This means that not only Azerbaijan, but other countries faced with this problem, which greatly affects the turnover.We also proposed to establish rules concerning the trade of mobile phones."