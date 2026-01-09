Azerbaijan increases non-oil and gas exports by nearly 9%
Business
- 09 January, 2026
- 13:58
In 2025, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports rose by 8.5% year-on-year (YoY), reaching $3.6 billion, Report informs, citing the country's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
Over the past year, the country's foodstuff exports grew by 18.4%, amounting to $1.2 billion.
During the mentioned period, Azerbaijan's agricultural exports rose by 26.7% YoY to $1 billion, agro-industrial exports reached $314.7 million, and combined agricultural and agro-industrial exports grew by 18.9% YoY, exceeding $1.3 billion.
Latest News
14:07
Ukraine ambassador, Azerbaijani MFA official mull Baku–Kyiv partnershipForeign policy
13:58
Azerbaijan increases non-oil and gas exports by nearly 9%Business
13:51
UN predicts 4% inflation in Azerbaijan in 2026Finance
13:37
Azerbaijan's orange imports from China skyrocketAIC
13:35
UN: Azerbaijan's economy to grow 2.7% in 2026Finance
13:34
Photo
First 89 families relocated to four villages of AghdaraDomestic policy
13:23
Tokayev reaffirms commitment to strategic partnership with USRegion
13:16
WB: Unrealized trade accounts for 58% of potential trade turnover in AzerbaijanBusiness
12:53