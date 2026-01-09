Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijan increases non-oil and gas exports by nearly 9%

    Business
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 13:58
    Azerbaijan increases non-oil and gas exports by nearly 9%

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports rose by 8.5% year-on-year (YoY), reaching $3.6 billion, Report informs, citing the country's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    Over the past year, the country's foodstuff exports grew by 18.4%, amounting to $1.2 billion.

    During the mentioned period, Azerbaijan's agricultural exports rose by 26.7% YoY to $1 billion, agro-industrial exports reached $314.7 million, and combined agricultural and agro-industrial exports grew by 18.9% YoY, exceeding $1.3 billion.

