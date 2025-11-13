Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijan increased quince sales to Russia by nearly 3 times

    13 November, 2025
    • 15:39
    Azerbaijan increased quince sales to Russia by nearly 3 times

    In January-August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 748 tons of quince for $802,000, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistics Committee.

    This is 2.5 times more YoY in terms of value and 2.4 times more YoY in quantity.

    During this period, Azerbaijan sold 743.9 tons of quince worth $786,000 to Russia (2.7 times more YoY), 0.7 tons worth $13,900 to Saudi Arabia (+4.5% in value, -37% in quantity), and 3.2 tons worth $1,600 to Kazakhstan (-45% in value, -50% in quantity).

    In 2024, 97% of the 2,903 tons of quince exported from Azerbaijan went to Russia.

