Azerbaijan increased quince sales to Russia by nearly 3 times
Business
- 13 November, 2025
- 15:39
In January-August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 748 tons of quince for $802,000, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistics Committee.
This is 2.5 times more YoY in terms of value and 2.4 times more YoY in quantity.
During this period, Azerbaijan sold 743.9 tons of quince worth $786,000 to Russia (2.7 times more YoY), 0.7 tons worth $13,900 to Saudi Arabia (+4.5% in value, -37% in quantity), and 3.2 tons worth $1,600 to Kazakhstan (-45% in value, -50% in quantity).
In 2024, 97% of the 2,903 tons of quince exported from Azerbaijan went to Russia.
Latest News
16:47
Photo
EU's new ambassador briefed on mine problem in Karabakh, Eastern ZangazurForeign policy
16:46
Ambassador: South Korea, Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in new areasForeign policy
16:44
Kyrgyzstan proposes new literary award for Central Asia and AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:36
EU to probe Google for allegedly demoting news in search resultsOther countries
16:35
Azerbaijan Business Development Fund boosts preferential lendingFinance
16:31
Azerbaijan mulls expanding partnership with IFCFinance
16:30
Azerbaijan's trade with Central Asia exceeds $1BBusiness
16:30
National libraries of Turkic countries uniting for first time in 30 yearsCulture
16:23