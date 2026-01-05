Azerbaijan imports $44.3M in cement and ceramics from Türkiye in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported cement, glass, ceramic and stone products worth $44.322 million from Türkiye.

Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly, that this figure is 15.8% lower compared to 2024.

The largest importers of these products from Türkiye were the United States with $751.356 million, up 9.3% year-on-year, followed by Italy with $290.765 million, an increase of 11.9%, and Germany with $259.315 million, up 4.4%.

In December alone, Türkiye exported cement, glass, ceramic and stone products worth $5.288 million to Azerbaijan, which is 22% more than in the same month a year earlier.

Overall, Türkiye's exports of cement, glass, ceramic and stone products rose by 4.4% year-on-year to $4.499 billion in 2024, while exports in December increased by 13.5% to $385 million.