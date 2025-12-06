Azerbaijan, Germany's Asienbrücke mull prospects for economic co-op
Business
- 06 December, 2025
- 12:45
Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed opportunities to expand economic cooperation and develop a regional partnership, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy.
The discussions took place during a videoconference between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Andreas Scheuer, President and Chairman of the Board of the Asienbrücke (Asian Bridge) Association.
The meeting participants also discussed developing regional partnerships and further strengthening mutual business ties.
The parties assessed prospects for cooperation in a number of priority areas, including investment, energy projects, logistics and transit opportunities, green energy, the digital economy, and industrial cooperation.
