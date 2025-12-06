Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan, Germany's Asienbrücke mull prospects for economic co-op

    Business
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 12:45
    Azerbaijan, Germany's Asienbrücke mull prospects for economic co-op

    Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed opportunities to expand economic cooperation and develop a regional partnership, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy.

    The discussions took place during a videoconference between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Andreas Scheuer, President and Chairman of the Board of the Asienbrücke (Asian Bridge) Association.

    The meeting participants also discussed developing regional partnerships and further strengthening mutual business ties.

    The parties assessed prospects for cooperation in a number of priority areas, including investment, energy projects, logistics and transit opportunities, green energy, the digital economy, and industrial cooperation.

    Azerbaijan Germany economy ministry
    Azərbaycan "Asienbrücke" Assosiasiyası ilə əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и германская Asienbrücke обсудили перспективы экономического сотрудничества

    Latest News

    12:53

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with National Security Adviser to Emir of Qatar

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan, Germany's Asienbrücke mull prospects for economic co-op

    Business
    12:37

    Jeremy O. Harris arrested in Japan on suspicion of smuggling drugs

    Other countries
    12:26

    San Diego to pay $30M to family of teenager shot dead by police

    Other countries
    12:10

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Qatari minister of state mull Baku-Doha relations

    Foreign policy
    12:00

    Kazakhstan considers maintaining oil production priority after attack on CPC

    Region
    11:40

    Anar Guliyev: Youth demands should be taken into account in urban planning

    Infrastructure
    11:30

    Rafiyev: 3 new centers to be opened in Baku as part of D-8 Organization

    Foreign policy
    11:23

    D-8 Secretary-General: Benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience is crucial

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed