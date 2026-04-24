Azerbaijan–Georgia trade turnover up almost 29% in 1Q2026

In January–March of 2026, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to just under $264.7 million, marking a 28.9% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's exports to Georgia grew by 30% YoY, exceeding $235 million, while imports from Georgia rose by $20.7% to nearly 29.7 million.

Over the course of three months, trade with Georgia accounted for 2.8% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover.

Specifically, exports to Georgia made up 4.3% of total exports, while imports from Georgia represented 0.7% of total imports.