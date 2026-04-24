Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan–Georgia trade turnover up almost 29% in 1Q2026

    Business
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 13:44
    Azerbaijan–Georgia trade turnover up almost 29% in 1Q2026

    In January–March of 2026, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to just under $264.7 million, marking a 28.9% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's exports to Georgia grew by 30% YoY, exceeding $235 million, while imports from Georgia rose by $20.7% to nearly 29.7 million.

    Over the course of three months, trade with Georgia accounted for 2.8% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover.

    Specifically, exports to Georgia made up 4.3% of total exports, while imports from Georgia represented 0.7% of total imports.

    Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Foreign Trade Turnover Exports of Azerbaijan Imports of Azerbaijan State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycan və Gürcüstan arasında ticarət dövriyyəsi 29 % artıb
    Товарооборот между Азербайджаном и Грузией вырос почти на 29%

    Latest News

    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:02

    Swiss embassy in Iran to reopen gradually

    Other countries
    18:37

    Azerbaijani lawyer admitted to UK legal society

    Domestic policy
    18:14

    Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian troops return home in prisoner exchange

    Other countries
    17:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Switzerland explore partnership potential

    Business
    All News Feed