Azerbaijan discusses cooperation prospects with Menzies Aviation

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Business
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 12:10
    Prospects for cooperation were discussed between the Azerbaijani government and Menzies Aviation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, we met with Hassan El-Houry, Executive Chairman of Menzies Aviation.

    We exchanged views on progress made in Azerbaijan toward the sustainable development of the aviation sector, including the adoption of innovations and the promotion of investments, as well as prospects for further collaboration. We also highlighted the importance of mutual expertise exchange and support for initiatives aimed at training and employment," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan Menzies Aviation Mikayil Jabbarov World Economic Forum Davos 2026
    Azərbaycan "Menzies Aviation"lə əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил перспективы сотрудничества с Menzies Aviation

