Azerbaijan cuts spending on car and auto parts imports by nearly 10%

In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan imported cars and auto parts worth $319.36 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

This represents a decline of $34.42 million, or 9.73%, compared with the same period last year.

Spending on vehicles and parts accounted for 12.29% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures during the two months.

Overall, Azerbaijan"s foreign trade turnover in January–February 2026 reached $6.264 billion, with $3.665 billion in exports and $2.599 billion in imports.