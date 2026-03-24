Azerbaijan cuts spending on car and auto parts imports by nearly 10%
Business
- 24 March, 2026
- 12:00
In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan imported cars and auto parts worth $319.36 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.
This represents a decline of $34.42 million, or 9.73%, compared with the same period last year.
Spending on vehicles and parts accounted for 12.29% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures during the two months.
Overall, Azerbaijan"s foreign trade turnover in January–February 2026 reached $6.264 billion, with $3.665 billion in exports and $2.599 billion in imports.
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