    Azerbaijan and Oman mull implementation of joint projects

    Business
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 16:44
    Azerbaijan and Oman mull implementation of joint projects

    Azerbaijan and Oman discussed the implementation of joint projects, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

    "As part of our working visit to the Sultanate of Oman, we were pleased to meet with Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of Oman. We noted that advancing business partnerships remains one of the key priorities in Azerbaijan–Oman economic relations," Jabbarov wrote on X.

    The discussions also focused on the implementation of joint projects, increasing trade turnover, and expanding initiatives aimed at establishing cooperation platforms between business communities of both countries.

    Azərbaycan və Oman birgə layihələrin icrasını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Оман обсудили реализацию совместных проектов

