Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Azerbaijan and Kuwait discuss priority areas of economic cooperation

    Business
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 17:54
    Azerbaijan and Kuwait discuss priority areas of economic cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Kuwait have discussed the priority areas of their economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X.

    The discussions took place during Jabbarov"s visit to Kuwait, where he met with Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Al-Ajeel Al-Askar, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait .

    "The meeting addressed the key priorities of economic cooperation between our countries, underscoring the importance of expanding mutual trade and investment, and diversifying business relations through new initiatives and joint projects," the minister said.

    Azerbaijan Kuwait Mikayil Jabbarov cooperation
    Azərbaycan və Küveyt iqtisadi əməkdaşlığın prioritet istiqamətlərini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Кувейт обсудили приоритеты экономического сотрудничества

    Latest News

    18:52

    Azerbaijani boxers conclude European Championship with 5 medals

    Individual sports
    18:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with his Georgian counterpart

    Region
    18:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kuwait discuss implementation of oil refining projects

    Energy
    18:14
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    18:07

    Rovshan Najaf appointed to FIFA Commercial and Marketing Advisory Committee

    Football
    17:54

    Azerbaijan and Kuwait discuss priority areas of economic cooperation

    Business
    17:53

    CBA proposes strengthening oversight through legislation to prevent digital theft

    ICT
    17:43

    Azerbaijan plans to integrate FinCERT across multiple economic sectors

    ICT
    17:40
    Photo

    Azerconnect Group supported the region"s largest cybersecurity event

    ICT
    All News Feed