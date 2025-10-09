Azerbaijan and Kuwait discuss priority areas of economic cooperation
Business
- 09 October, 2025
- 17:54
Azerbaijan and Kuwait have discussed the priority areas of their economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X.
The discussions took place during Jabbarov"s visit to Kuwait, where he met with Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Al-Ajeel Al-Askar, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait .
"The meeting addressed the key priorities of economic cooperation between our countries, underscoring the importance of expanding mutual trade and investment, and diversifying business relations through new initiatives and joint projects," the minister said.
