Azerbaijan and Global Infrastructure Partners discuss investment opportunities

Azerbaijan has discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, the country's investment opportunities and its participation in regional projects with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Economy, the discussions were held between Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and the company's founding partner, Adebayo Ogunlesi, on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

The sides exchanged views on the development of the Middle Corridor, digital transformation and regional opportunities created by energy projects.

The prospects for international investment arising from Azerbaijan's favorable geographical location, transport and logistics infrastructure and expanding digital capabilities were highlighted.

The sides also discussed opportunities for joint investment in logistics, conventional and renewable energy, digital infrastructure and data centers. They exchanged views on expanding long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships in these areas and implementing investment projects of regional significance.