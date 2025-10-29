Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Business
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 17:58
    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss joint elevator manufacturing in Aghdam

    A joint initiative between Azerbaijan and Belarus to establish an elevator manufacturing facility has been discussed, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said, Report informs.

    Sharifov, who is accompanying Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Natalia Petkevich on her visit to Aghdam, noted that cooperation between the two countries is already underway:

    "Over 200 elevators have already been produced and installed for Baku and other major cities. Newly constructed buildings in Aghdam are equipped with these elevators. It has been decided that elevator production will be organized within the Aghdam Industrial Settlement," he said.

    The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted trade relations between the two countries: "In 2024, trade turnover increased by more than 40 percent. It has decreased slightly this year, but we believe there is significant potential for further growth."

    Sharifov emphasized that several projects will be implemented based on agreements and decisions reached at intergovernmental commission meetings: "As a result, production of certain goods in Azerbaijan is planned. Part of this production will rely on raw materials or components supplied from Belarus. Our main goal is to gradually localize products that we currently import and establish production in Azerbaijan."

    He added that these efforts are expected to provide an additional positive boost to bilateral trade.

    Baş nazirin müavini: Ağdam Sənaye Şəhərciyində Azərbaycanla Belarus birgə lift istehsal edəcək
    Вице-премьер: В Агдаме запустят совместное азербайджано-белорусское производство лифтов

