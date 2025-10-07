Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ambassador: Germany hopes to strengthen high-level bilateral contacts with Azerbaijan

    Germany hopes to increase high-level bilateral contacts with Azerbaijan, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann told Report.

    "We recently held political consultations in July. These consultations are held annually. Naturally, we maintain a very close political dialogue across all platforms. The German Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, met with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, on the sidelines of the meeting in New York [as part of the High-Level Week of the 80th UN General Assembly - ed.] just two weeks ago. We, of course, hope that in the future there will be more bilateral contacts not only at the level of foreign ministers but also at all other levels - to expand and deepen our political dialogue, rather than limiting it to economic cooperation alone," Horlemann said.

    Посол: Германия надеется активизировать двусторонние контакты с Азербайджаном на высшем уровне

