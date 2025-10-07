Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process gives region hope for economic development

    Business
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 10:37
    Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process gives region hope for economic development

    The peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia gives the region hope for economic development, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Hörlemann said at the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

    "The ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia gives the region hope not only for peace, but also for greater stability and economic development. This is a very important and powerful signal," the ambassador noted.

    Ralf Horlemann Azerbaijan Armenia
    Səfir: "Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında sülh prosesi regionun iqtisadi inkişafına ümid verir"
    Посол: Мирный процесс между Азербайджаном и Арменией дает надежду региону на экономическое развитие

    Latest News

    12:04

    Central Bank plans to introduce net stable funding ratio in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    11:58

    Halal industry to grow in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and Nakhchivan

    Business
    11:54

    Azerbaijan enforces 43 investment protection agreements

    Business
    11:54

    Azerbaijan preparing new public debt management strategy

    Finance
    11:52

    Samad Bashirli: Azerbaijan sees clear prospects for working with Germany in renewables sector

    Energy
    11:51

    Azerbaijan to host World Telecommunication Development Conference

    Foreign policy
    11:35

    Official: Azerbaijan attracted $344B in investment over two decades

    Business
    11:34
    Photo

    Meeting of OTS Foreign Ministers underway in Gabala – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    11:31

    German investments in Azerbaijan's economy reach $900 million over 30 years

    Business
    All News Feed