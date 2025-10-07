Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process gives region hope for economic development
Business
- 07 October, 2025
- 10:37
The peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia gives the region hope for economic development, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Hörlemann said at the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.
"The ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia gives the region hope not only for peace, but also for greater stability and economic development. This is a very important and powerful signal," the ambassador noted.
