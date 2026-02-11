Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Envoy: Energy, infrastructure ties lead Azerbaijan–Türkiye agenda

    Business
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 11:49
    Envoy: Energy, infrastructure ties lead Azerbaijan–Türkiye agenda

    Relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are coming to the fore in such areas as energy, construction and infrastructure, agriculture and food industry, healthcare and tourism, as well as information technologies and the defense industry, Türkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgun said at the "Azerbaijan–Türkiye Business Forum: Digital Transformation and Technology Bridge" held in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that all these areas were thoroughly revisited during the 12th meeting of the Türkiye–Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission held in Baku last December under the co-chairmanship of Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, and that full support for business representatives of both countries was once again confirmed.

    "Our goal is to increase mutual trade turnover to $15 billion. To achieve this target - to produce together, develop together and lead our brotherly peoples toward a more prosperous future - we will continue our activities in the new period as well," the ambassador said.

