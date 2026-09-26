AIIF 2026 panel discusses intangible investments as new driver of growth

A panel discussion titled "Intangible Investments: The Capital of the Future and a New Driver of Economic Growth" was held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026), held under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, citing the Ministry of Economy, that the event, held in cooperation with UK-based TP Engineering Services LLP, examined the role of intangible assets as a new source of productivity, competitiveness and long-term economic growth.

The discussions highlighted the importance of investments in intellectual property, software, data, research and development, brands and organizational capabilities. The participants also discussed the valuation, accounting and financing of intangible assets, the role of financial institutions and investors in this area, as well as the development of legal and institutional frameworks that encourage knowledge-based investments.

The panel also featured an exchange of views on transforming innovation, know-how and intellectual capital into business value, export opportunities and new investments.

The discussion was moderated by AnewZ representative Teodor Geonov. The panel was attended by SOCAR Vice President's Deputy Hikmat Abdullayev, AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev, POERNER Sales Director for Eastern Europe and CIS countries Albert Traxler, TP Engineering and Consultancy Founder and CEO Rustam Ismayilov, Caspian Business Hub Head of Project Development Narmin Jafarova, and KPMG Azerbaijan Managing Partner Vitaly Yakovlev.