3 more foreign companies leave Azerbaijani market

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ 3 more foreign companies and representative offices in Azerbaijan have been canceled.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Taxes.

According to information, one of them is UAE company "Black Gold İnternational Oil FZCO". Creditors can express their demand in Baku, Nizami district, Heydar Aliyev Avenue, 90.

The second is Malaysian company "Velosi (HK) Limited". Creditors can express their demand in Baku, Sabail district, Rasul Rza Street, 11, House 28-30.

The third is "Wenaas Caspian Limited". Creditors can express their demand in Baku, Khatai district, Afiyeddin Jalilov street, 26.

Creditors have two months to express their demand.