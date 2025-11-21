Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    World Tourism Film Awards set to take place in Portugal

    21 November, 2025
    11:06
    World Tourism Film Awards set to take place in Portugal

    For the first time, the World Tourism Film Awards will take place in Portugal, with the city of Guimarães chosen to host the 37th edition of this prestigious international event, scheduled for 4 and 5 December, Report informs.

    The initiative is organized by the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) and the Guimarães Municipality, with the support of Tourism Porto & North of Portugal, and recognizes the best audiovisual productions while highlighting the role of video as a strategic tool for promoting destinations, products, and tourism services.

    The official awards ceremony will be held at Teatro Jordão, in Guimarães, on 5th December, bringing together tourism professionals, creative agencies, production companies, media from across the world, as well as national and international guests from countries such as Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Morocco, among others.

    Ricardo Araújo, Mayor of Guimarães, notes that "hosting the World Tourism Film Awards for the first time in Guimarães represents a highly relevant cultural, economic, and strategic opportunity for the municipality. Guimarães, recognized as the birthplace of Portugal and owner of a unique historical and symbolic heritage, offers a prestigious setting for this international event, strengthening the projection of the city, the region, and Portugal as outstanding tourism and cultural destinations."

    "The World Tourism Film Awards represent the pinnacle of a year entirely dedicated to excellence in tourism audiovisual communication. Northern Portugal is recognized for its rich heritage, natural diversity, and capacity for innovation, and it was in Guimarães that we found the ideal stage to celebrate the year"s best productions," says Alexander V. Kammel, CIFFT Director.

    Over the two-day event, participants will have access to networking sessions, expert panels, and cultural experiences that encourage exchange between leaders in destination marketing, the creative industries, and communication. The initiative has the institutional support of UN Tourism and the European Travel Commission, among other international organizations linked to the sector.

    After previous editions in Vienna, Austria, and Valencia, Spain, this year's ceremony also reinforces Portugal's role in the tourism and creative industries. Guimarães, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the "cradle of Portugal", hosts the ceremony as it prepares to become the 2026 European Green Capital, a title that recognizes its leadership in urban sustainability.

    Founded in 1989, the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT), an Affiliate Member of UN Tourism, is the world's leading initiative dedicated to recognizing excellence in tourism video communication. Through its global awards circuit, CIFFT champions creativity, innovation, and best practices in the promotion of destinations, products, and services.

    Notably, Tarana Maharramova, a journalist from Kaspi newspaper (part of the Global Media Group), is serving on the festival jury for the second consecutive year.

    Beynəlxalq Turizm Filmləri Festivalının qalibləri Portuqaliyada mükafatlandırılacaq
    Победителей Международного фестиваля туристических фильмов наградят в Португалии

